Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

