Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,511 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 365,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

