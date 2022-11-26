Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 13,566 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $185,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $222,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $114.57 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

