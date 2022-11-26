Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,570 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.03.

Shares of SPLK opened at $78.29 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

