Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $551.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.81 and its 200 day moving average is $542.03. The company has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

