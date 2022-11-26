Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.