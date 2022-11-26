Korea Investment CORP Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,687 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VICI stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

