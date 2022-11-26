Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,656 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.82% of Tyson Foods worth $562,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

NYSE:TSN opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

