Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,735,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750,783 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $600,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

