Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,559,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 586,685 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.13% of Allison Transmission worth $559,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,126,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.