United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

