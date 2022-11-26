Fmr LLC Sells 515,871 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 515,871 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.98% of Micron Technology worth $599,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

