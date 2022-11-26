Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 197 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $604.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.43. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

