Prudential PLC Has $858,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3,825.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

