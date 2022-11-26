ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

