ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 23,500 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.4 %

MRVI stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

