Smith Moore & CO. Has $215,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 218.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $422.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.