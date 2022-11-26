Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $286.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

