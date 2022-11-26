Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BellRing Brands by 239.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 215.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

