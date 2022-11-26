Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Benson Hill

NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.21 on Friday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.