Smith Moore & CO. Sells 715 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 5.31% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AFLG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $28.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.