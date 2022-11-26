Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.