Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.84. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.