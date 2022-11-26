Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Progyny worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Progyny by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Progyny by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $253,960.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,250,042.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $253,960.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,250,042.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,175 shares of company stock worth $12,079,559. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.