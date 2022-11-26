Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $118.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

