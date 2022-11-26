Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

