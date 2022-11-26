CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 749,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,567,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 746,043 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,737,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 679,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,566,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Shares of RADI opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

