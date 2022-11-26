Smith Moore & CO. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

