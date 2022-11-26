Smith Moore & CO. Purchases New Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

