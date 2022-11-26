Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 115.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 231,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 26.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

