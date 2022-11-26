CI Investments Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

