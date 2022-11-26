Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

