CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,396 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Five Below worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Five Below by 44,352.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after buying an additional 176,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

