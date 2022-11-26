CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.12. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

