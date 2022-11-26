CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Markel worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,304.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,243.97. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

