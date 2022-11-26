CI Investments Inc. Has $17.27 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a "reduce" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

