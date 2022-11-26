CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $392.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.23 and a 200-day moving average of $409.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $697.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

