CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 801.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 106.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 214,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of CF opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

