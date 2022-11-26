CI Investments Inc. Acquires 86,473 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,473 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after buying an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,371,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

ANET stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

