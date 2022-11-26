Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 14,721 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

