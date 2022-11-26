Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 446,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.