Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 350 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Crown by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Crown by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after acquiring an additional 360,402 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Crown by 10,530.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 347,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.