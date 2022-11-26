Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,690 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PEJ opened at $38.92 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

