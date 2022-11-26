KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

