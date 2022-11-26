Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $309.91 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $311.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.