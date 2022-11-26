Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 140,523 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,122,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 413,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 3.8 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.