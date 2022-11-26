USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

TROW stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $208.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

