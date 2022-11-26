Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

