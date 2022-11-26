USS Investment Management Ltd Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $380.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

