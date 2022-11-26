USS Investment Management Ltd Has $7.15 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.